Man shot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Bemidji, suspects considered armed and dangerous

Sep. 22—BEMIDJI — A man was shot in the parking lot of Pine Ridge Apartments early Wednesday and drove himself to the hospital, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, officers were dispatched to Pine Ridge Apartments on 30th Street Northwest for a report of gunshots. One caller reported he had been shot and was driving himself to the emergency room at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

The suspects, which the victim was not able to identify, should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

"Individuals in the area of 30th Street should be cautious and aware of their surroundings," the release said. "Park vehicles in well-lit areas, avoid walking alone and report all suspicious persons or activity in this area to the Bemidji Police Department."

When Bemidji police arrived at the emergency room, they found a vehicle with several bullet holes, broken windows and a large amount of blood on the driver's seat. At Pine Ridge Apartments, officers found broken glass and recovered numerous handgun shell casings, the release said.

The victim, who was not named in the release, said he had driven his vehicle into the Pine Ridge Apartments parking lot and noticed three males near a parked vehicle.

"As he approached them, two of the males knelt down behind the vehicle while the other began shooting through the windshield of his vehicle," the release said. "The victim stated he fled the parking lot in his vehicle while the suspect continued to shoot at his vehicle."

Anyone with information should contact Bemidji police detectives at (218) 333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers, which is anonymous. Reporting parties may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 by visiting www.crimestoppersmn.org, or by calling the toll-free phone number at (800) 222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit smartphone app.