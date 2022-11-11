Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, in critical condition

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of North Murtland Avenue at 11:42 a.m.

Police said a man with several gunshot wounds drove himself to the station parking lot of Zone 5.

Officers rendered lifesaving aid to the victim and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

