Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, in critical condition
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Friday.
According to police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of North Murtland Avenue at 11:42 a.m.
Police said a man with several gunshot wounds drove himself to the station parking lot of Zone 5.
Officers rendered lifesaving aid to the victim and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating. No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
