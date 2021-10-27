Man shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood South area
Oct. 27—A man was reported in stable condition after being shot in the leg in the Homewood South neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said.
Police said they responded to an alert of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Medics transported the victim to a local hospital and the department's Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene.
There were no suspect descriptions, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
