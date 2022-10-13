Man shot after pointing gun at officer, security guard & tow truck driver at Cocoa apartment complex

A man was critically injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a Cocoa apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said.

Cocoa police Chief Evander Collier IV said a police officer was called to the complex on Dixon Boulevard near Clearlake Road shortly after 3 p.m. to assist an armed security guard who was with a tow truck driver preparing to tow a vehicle.

Collier said a man then came out of an apartment and pointed a gun at the officer, security guard and tow truck driver.

The officer and security guard started shooting at the man.

It is unknown whose bullet struck the man, who was flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

Cocoa High School delayed the release of its students because of the shooting.

