Man shot by police on I-25 pleads guilty to charges stemming from 2022 pursuit

A man shot by Larimer County sheriff's deputies on Interstate 25 during a pursuit from Wellington to Fort Collins last year pleaded guilty Monday to two criminal counts stemming from incident.

Dustin Bartles pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit assault, a class 4 felony that carries a penalty of five to 16 years in prison, and one count of vehicular eluding, a class 5 felony that carries a penalty of one to three years in prison, with up to six for aggravating circumstances.

Bartles' pleas come more than a year after his January 2022 arrest for a pursuit that started when he had an interaction with Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies at Wellington's Family Dollar store. Bartles reportedly fled the store in a pickup truck shortly after, with deputies following him south to Fort Collins. The pursuit ended at the Mulberry Street exit of I-25 when a Larimer County Sheriff's Office sergeant shot Bartles, leaving him with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting was justified and no criminal charges were filed against the sergeant, Eighth Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin determined roughly a month later.

A sentencing hearing for Bartles is set for 3 p.m. April 4.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man shot by police on I-25 pleads guilty to charges from 2022 pursuit