Man shot by Police in Boston’s Jamaica Plain after firing at officers following traffic stop

A man was shot by police in Jamaica Plain early Thursday morning after he fired a gun at officers during an attempted traffic stop, officials said.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Morton Street near Shattuck Hospital.

Police said they pulled over the car when the suspect, an adult male, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

During the short foot pursuit, the suspect turned around and fired a gun directly at the officers, according to Boston police. Several officers then fired shots back, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The officers were not injured, but are at the hospital for evaluation.

Police blocked off multiple streets and were seen searching the area. Police said they have recovered a firearm.

The names of the man and officers have not been released.

The District Attorney’s office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW