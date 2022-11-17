Man shot by police charged with weapons offense

Nov. 16—A man shot by a St. Joseph police officer Monday night on the city's east side has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Cody A. Calvin, 32, of St. Joseph still is receiving medical care following the incident. Calvin was shot by an officer after police were called to a parking lot at Altec, 2106 Riverside Road, where a man was said to be pointing a gun at multiple people.

When police arrived, they ordered him to drop the weapon but he did not and pointed the gun at officers, according to a St. Joseph Police Department statement. A four-year veteran of the department then shot Calvin. That officer now is on administrative leave.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the shooting and the St. Joseph Police Department stated that the officer who was involved in the incident will be identified once the initial investigation is completed.

