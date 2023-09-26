Man shot after police chase in Rochester

One man was shot and hospitalized after an altercation involving a police officer in northeast Rochester Monday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers were called to Seventh Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday after it was reported that multiple shots were fired in the area, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Arriving officers saw a pickup truck, with its lights off, quickly leaving the scene.

When officers attempted to stop the pickup, the vehicle fled, he said. A pursuit ended when the pickup struck a pole near First and Hemple streets, he said. At least one man ran from the vehicle and officers chased him, roughly the length of three houses.

Bello said that "some sort of altercation occurred" and at least one shot was fired, striking the man in the upper body. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening, Bello said.

Bello said while the officer did fire his weapon, it was not immediately clear whether the bullet from the officer's gun struck the suspect or if that bullet came from another location during the altercation.

One handgun was recovered from the scene, Bello said.

The involved officer was not injured during the incident.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith will hold a briefing at 6 a.m. at the Public Safety Building.

