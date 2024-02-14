Man shot by police in downtown Spokane Monday dies in hospital

Feb. 13—A man who was shot by Spokane police Monday afternoon while police say he was threatening people with a knife died in the hospital, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

The 34-year-old man was suicidal, brandishing a knife and threatening bystanders while walking down Riverside Avenue and Howard Street, according to interim Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren. Police deployed stun guns three times but could not subdue him.

The man, who has not been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office, was shot by police and then transported to the hospital where he died. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the lead agency being the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.