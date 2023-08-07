Man shot by police during crime spree hit at least 30 times, new autopsy records show

Police vehicles on I-70 at Mound Street near Downtown surround a stolen Porsche Cayenne SUV, just beneath the I-71 South sign, as officers responded to a Columbus police officer shot by robbery suspects on July 6.

The man shot and killed by police during a lengthy crime spree and chase in central Ohio on July 6 was hit 30 times, according to a newly released autopsy by the Franklin County Coroner's office that showed he was struck in the neck, shoulder, chest, back, stomach, hip and other parts of his body.

Abdisamad Ismail, 19, died in the shootout with police along Interstate 70 near South Franklinton.

Two accomplices accused of being with Ismail were captured later and now face charges from the crime spree.

The coroner's 15-page autopsy, released Monday afternoon, described a clothed, blood-soaked Ismail with numerous wounds, many so severe that they would have caused death by themselves.

In all, eight police officers were involved in the shootout. A Columbus police officer was shot in the leg and hospitalized for 20 days, finally being released on July 26 to a long-term rehabilitation center to continue his recovery.

Beyond being shot, Ismail had abrasions on his face, elbow and knee, and cuts on his left hip, the report showed. He also tested positive for drugs, including cocaine and THC, a key ingredient in marijuana.

Ismail along with Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, and Faisal Mohamed Darod, 23, of Columbus, are accused of leading police on a crime spree that led to the shootout.

Jama and Darod have entered not guilty pleas in U.S. District Court in Columbus. The two are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use and carrying of a firearm during a crime of violence. Each faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, if convicted.

The three are accused of stealing a Porsche Cayenne SUV at gunpoint around 2:15 p.m. on July 6 from the Byers Imports car lot at 401 N. Hamilton Road in Whitehall. Around 4 p.m. that day, police say the three took about $90,000 during a robbery of a Fifth Third Bank branch at 2455 Hilliard Rome Road on Columbus' Far West Side.

About seven minutes later, Columbus police officers located the vehicle, headed I-70 eastbound near West Mound Street and gave pursuit. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the I-70 near West Mound Street, where police say at least one person inside the vehicle began shooting at officers and police responded.

Darod and Jama ran over a hillside into the area of Mount Calvary Cemetery and the Franklin County Children's Services building in South Franklinton, kicking off a massive manhunt that involved dozens of law enforcement officers, search dogs and the Columbus police helicopter unit.

Darod was arrested around 1:30 a.m. the next day outside a home in North Linden. Jama was arrested that Saturday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport while trying to board a flight to Turkey.

