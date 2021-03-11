Man shot by police after hostage standoff died by suicide, autopsy shows

Rosemary Lausier, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 10—The man who was shot by police following an armed home invasion in Livermore Falls died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials said Wednesday.

It was initially reported that Donald White, 44, of Jay, was fatally shot by police after White forced his way inside a Knapp Street home about 5:30 a.m. Monday and took three hostages.

Officers who arrived at the scene were met with an "extremely dangerous" situation, according to Livermore Falls police Lt. Joe Sage, and resulted in a 14-hour standoff between White and multiple local, state, regional and federal law enforcement agencies.

During the standoff, Trooper James MacDonald, a member of the state police tactical team, used deadly force, Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general's office said Tuesday.

However, following an autopsy by the state's deputy chief medical examiner, it was determined that the gunshot wound from MacDonald was non-lethal and White died from a self-inflicted wound instead, Malon said.

The investigation over the trooper's use of deadly force is ongoing. MacDonald has been placed on leave, as is standard procedure.

