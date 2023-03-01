Man shot by police indicted on assault charges; officer who shot him identified

Feb. 28—A Frederick man who was shot by police after he allegedly fired a gun in his house was indicted Friday on assault charges, authorities said.

Kenneth Roy Keim, 62, shot a handgun in his home on Monocacy Ford Road on Jan. 23, charging documents say.

Frederick police said they entered the house when they heard gunfire. Sgt. Jeffrey Gunder shot Keim in the torso, wounding him, according to Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long.