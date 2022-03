A man was shot in police-involved gunfire in the Bronx Sunday night, the NYPD said.

The man was struck in a car on Boston Rd. near E. 165 St. in Morrisania about 8 p.m., cops said.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Images from the scene show police investigating a car crashed into AME Zion Church at the corner.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.