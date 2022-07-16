Man shot by police and left paralyzed speaks publicly for the first time

New developments in an officer involved shooting that left a man paralyzed. Attorneys for Devin Nolley say two of three officers Nolley filed a lawsuit against have settled the case. Meanwhile, Nolley spoke exclusively to channel 2s Tom Jones about the settlement and how the shooting has changed his life forever.

“Look at me. For the rest of my life,” he said from his bed at a nursing home in West Georgia. Nolley is a quadriplegic. He doesn’t know if he will ever leave his bed. “I can move my arm like this. That’s it. My hands and stuff they contracted. You see I can’t use them,” he said while demonstrating his lack of mobility.

The GBI says East Point and City of South Fulton police officers shot Nolley just off Interstate 285 near Camp Creek Parkway in 2018. Nolley was suspected of stealing a car. Police say he tried to hit one of them when they tried to stop him in a Publix shopping center parking lot in the Camp Creek Marketplace. Dashcam video shows an officer fired shots at him. Video also shows Nolley leading officers on a short chase. He then jumped out of his car just off 285 and while unarmed, ran into a wooded area. “With my back turned the opposite way and they shoot me in my back,” Nolley explained. The shooting was captured on video as well.

A grand jury indicted two East Point officers in the shooting. They face Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery and Violation of Oath of Office.

Nolley filed a $30 million lawsuit against the officers and a City of South Fulton officer. The East Point officers just settled their lawsuit. Nolley says the settlement won’t repair his body. “Just shoot them in the back. We’ll give them some money. I got a child to take care of,” he said, summing up his frustration with officer involved shootings.

Nolley’s attorney wouldn’t discuss the amount of the settlement. But Jackie Patterson says the officers saw the writing on the wall. “They simply decided we’re gonna lose more money if we continue. So they settled the case. And we’re hoping South Fulton will do the same,” he said.

Nolley says he was not a threat. And police shouldn’t have shot him. “Man the police got to stop this. They got to stop this,” he said.

Nolley says despite all this... He doesn’t hate police and says all of them are not bad.

He just wants the bad ones off the force. Nolley also said he was overjoyed when he learned the officers had been indicted.

