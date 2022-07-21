Man who was shot by police in mental health facility identified

Phoenix Police taped off residential streets around a Laveen mental health facility in Phoenix, Ariz. on July 19, 2022.

The man killed in a police shooting at a mental health facility in Laveen has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Matthew Begay, 22.

In a statement, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said officers were responding to a call from the manager of a group-home style mental health facility near 111th Lane and College Drive around 10 a.m. on July 19.

Police said Begay was making suicidal statements.

When police arrived, Begay was standing at the top of the stairs of the two-story building, Bower said. Officers talked with him for about 15 minutes, trying to provide help and offering assistance, according to the statement.

Previous coverage: Phoenix police shoot, kill man at mental health facility in Laveen

Bower said Begay wouldn't go down the stairs or allow officers up and at one point he removed a knife from his pocket. Officers asked him to drop the knife, Bower said, but he didn't comply and one officer used a stun gun.

Begay did not stop, police said, and took a step down towards police and an officer shot him in response.

It is unclear from the police statement how many times Begay was shot or the number of officers who responded to the scene.

Begay was given medical aid by the officers and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the statement said. He later died from his injuries.

The incident is being investigated internally and by the Phoenix Homicide Bureau, Bower said in an email to the Arizona Republic.

All involved officers are on paid leave, he said

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

Support Local Journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot by police in Laveen mental health facility identified