Man shot by police officer before Bristol diner crash now facing charges from Farmington police

A man shot by a police officer in January after allegedly stealing a Bristol police cruiser that later crashed into a city diner was charged by Farmington police on Wednesday in connection with a car crash and alleged carjacking in their town.

Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, of Avon was driving a stolen car from Hartford when he crashed into a rock wall outside of an apartment complex near Berkshire Lane in Farmington on Jan. 12, Farmington police said. He allegedly tried carjacking two people at knifepoint in the complex’s parking lot unsuccessfully before stealing a car from a 27-year-old Farmington man who suffered minor slash injuries, according to police.

Farmington police on Wednesday served Shoemaker-Gonzalez — who has been held in custody since Jan. 12 — with two warrants at Hartford Superior Court, where he was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery and a slew of other charges. He is being held on bonds that exceed $1 million.

According to authorities, Shoemaker-Gonzalez committed a carjacking in Hartford before the crash and subsequent carjacking in Farmington, where a Toyota was stolen. He stole a police cruiser after officers in Bristol located the stolen Toyota in the area of Quaker Lane and Davis Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez was the sole occupant of the Toyota, which Bristol police said was running when officers drew their handguns and ordered the suspect to surrender. According to Bristol police, he fled on foot once the Toyota became stuck.

Following a foot chase, Shoemaker-Gonzalez stole a Bristol police cruiser. Body cam footage released by the Office of the Inspector General shows the suspect speeding away in the cruiser while multiple officers shout “don’t do it” and “get out of the cop car.”

A Bristol policeman — identified as Seth Petzing — opened fire on the suspect as he passed the officer, body cam footage shows. The suspect was struck in the leg with at least one of the shots, according to investigators.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating the officer’s use of force to determine if it was justified.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez drove about 2½ miles before crashing the cruiser into the front of Palma’s Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. No injuries were reported in the diner crash.

Shoemaker-Gonzalez was charged by Bristol police with first-degree larceny following the diner crash.