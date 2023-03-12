A man was shot by an Oxnard police officer Sunday around 6 a.m. in downtown Oxnard, authorities said

The Oxnard Police Department closed off portions of Fourth Street, between A and B streets, to investigate the shooting. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. The shooting happened on Fourth Street, authorities said.

Cmdr. Luis McArthur said the man shot was alive when he taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center but no additional information was available.

McArthur said he was unsure what led to interaction between the officer and the victim. It was unclear whether the victim had a weapon.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man shot by police officer in downtown Oxnard