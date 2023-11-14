Man shot by police officers in east San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot by San Diego police officers who were responding to a report of a shooting in City Heights late Monday night, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Around 11 p.m., SDPD received a call alerting authorities that a male suspect had shot a female victim at a house in the 4500 block of Polk Avenue. According to SDSO, the reporting party told the dispatcher during the call that the suspect was still outside the home with a firearm.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the victim with a minor wound to the forehead. She also identified the suspect to responding officers, but he had reportedly left the scene.

About half an hour later, officers located the suspect in the 400 block of Wightman Street, prompting them to attempt to make contact with him. At that time, SDSO said that the suspect ran while reaching into his waistband.

Officers gave the suspect several warnings, but SDSO said he did not comply. Three officers then shot at the man with their duty weapons, firing multiple rounds with at least one striking the suspect. As officers approached the suspect, authorities said they located his firearm.

Officers then began to render aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital. The extent of his injuries and current condition is not known. The man’s identity is being withheld by authorities at this time.

No other injuries were reported by authorities as a result of the incident.

An investigation into the initial shooting that prompted officers to be dispatched to the area remains ongoing at this time. According to SDSO, detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the SDSO Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation into the officers’ firing of their duty weapons. When the unit completes its investigation, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the officers bear any state criminal liability for their actions, SDSO said.

SDPD and the Commission of Police Practices will also conduct reviews of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

