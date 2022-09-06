Man shot by police officers inside Concord Mills dies days later, authorities say

A man who was shot by police after firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall nearly a week ago has died, according to authorities.

Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Dominic Jeter, 23, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries a few days later.

Officers initially responded to the mall Wednesday afternoon for reports of three people stealing a credit card. During a chase through Concord Mills, authorities said Jeter fired several shots at the officers. Police returned fire, hitting Jeter.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, authorities said.

The two other suspects, Wuanell Hernandez, 21, of Charlotte, and Christian Tyson, 21, of Kannapolis, were arrested at the mall and taken to the Cabarrus County Jail.

According to Gacek, Jeter had allegedly stole a gun matching the one at the scene from an woman he knew the day before. Authorities said Jeter was a convicted felon and was currently on probation for a firearm possession conviction at the time of the Concord Mills incident.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal. Officials said Westphal has been with the department for two years, and Howarth has been with the department for two months.

Per the department’s policy, both officers were placed on administrative duty while the State Bureau of Investigation conducts an independent investigation.

