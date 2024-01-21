Man shot by police outside Central Kentucky McDonald’s faces attempted murder charges

A man injured after being shot by police in Anderson County last month was released from the hospital Saturday and is now facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

The situation unfolded at the Lawrenceburg McDonald’s at 203 West Park Drive Dec. 23, when officers with the Lawrenceburg Police Department were called because of a “verbal altercation inside the restaurant,” Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday night.

As Lawrenceburg officer David Goodlett pulled into the parking lot, state police said he was fired on by Daejon Rucker, 24. Goodlett and the other responding officer, John Myles, returned fire, hitting Rucker, according to state police.

“Officers administered life saving measures until Anderson County EMS arrived on scene,” state police said.

Rucker sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital before being transferred to the University of Kentucky’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital, according to the news release.

Upon his release from the hospital Saturday, Rucker was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Detention Center, according to KSP Trooper Josh Satterly.

He’s charged with attempted Murder of a police officer, attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment and violation of an emergency protective order.

Goodlett and Myles were both “placed on two-week paid administrative leave in accordance with the policies of the Lawrenceburg Police Department,” state police said. Kentucky State Police investigated the shooting.

Goodlett has been with the Lawrenceburg Police Department 18 years, and Myles has one year of service with the department, state police said.