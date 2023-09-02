Man shot by police and police dog stabbed in possible break-in; both in critical condition
A man is in critical condition Friday evening after being shot by Indianapolis police on the south side, Captain Don Weilhammer said.
A IMPD police dog was stabbed in the same incident and is also in critical condition.
The call initially came in as a break-in at an auto repair shop around 8 p.m. Friday, Weilhammer said. IMPD reported at 8:40 p.m. that there'd been an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of West Raymond Street.
“Somewhere during this there was a police action shooting involving one of the officers," he said. "Also somewhere during this, a K9 dog was stabbed."
It's the third time in a month Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have shot a person. In the other two incidents — one stemming from a traffic stop and the other a standoff with a mentally ill person with a machete — the man died.
The first of the fatal shootings, the Aug. 3 death of Gary Harrell, prompted clergy to call for the resignation of Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor.
This story is developing and will be updated.
