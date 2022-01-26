Man shot by police released from hospital, charged with aggravated assault with pellet gun

Phoenix police

Gary Sherrod, who was shot by a Phoenix police officer outside of a Circle K on Jan. 6, has been released from the hospital and charged with one count of aggravated assault against a police officer.

According to court records, Sherrod, 32, was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail on Tuesday.

In edited footage from two bodycams worn by officers responding at the scene released on Jan. 21, Sherrod is seen standing outside a Circle K near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street holding an unidentifiable object. He does not appear to respond to the two officers shouting orders to drop his gun, so one of them shot him.

The object he was holding was later identified by the police as a pellet gun.

The officers' vehicles obscure video of Sherrod being shot so it is unclear if Sherrod was pointing the gun at the police. After the officer fires his gun, Sherrod is seen on the ground moaning. Police detained him and rendered aid before he was transported to a hospital.

Court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic show that Sherrod was reported to be experiencing homelessness. Sherrod spent several hours in the parking lot of the Circle K before someone called police with concerns that he had a gun and was going to rob the store, police reported.

Any use of a deadly weapon that intentionally causes someone imminent fear of serious physical injury can be considered an assault, which is automatically upgraded to an aggravated assault when police officers are involved.

Sherrod is held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Reach breaking news reporter Julie Luchetta at jluchetta@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot by Phoenix police is released from hospital, arrested