Man shot by police at Rockford-area Walmart, task force investigating

ROCKTON — The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force was called to investigate a shooting involving a Rockton police officer Thursday night.

The Rockton Police Department said an officer on patrol shot a 25-year-old man just before 8 p.m. at Walmart, 4781 E. Rockton Road. Details of what led to the shooting were not released, but the police department said the 25-year-old's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The police department said they immediately called the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force to investigate the shooting.

The officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave.

The Rockton Police Department said they've already turned over all the security footage to the task force and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"Investigators with the integrity task force have our full support and assistance as they continue their work to determine all the facts surrounding this incident," Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger said in a news release regarding the incident.

Once the task force finishes their investigation, they will turn their findings over to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office who will determine if any charges will be filed.

