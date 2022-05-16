Man shot by police Saturday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma
A man was shot and killed by a police officer Saturday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, authorities report.
The name of the man killed has not been released.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved-shooting Saturday, OSBI reports.
About 5 a.m. police in Sallisaw responded to a report of a man walking west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 64.
A caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle, according to a news release from OSBI.
When an officer tried to talk to the man, the man drew a knife and threatened the officer with the weapon. The officer's name was not released.
The officer drew a weapon and commanded the man drop the knife. The officer fired the weapon and the man was hit. The he man was taken to a hospital where he died.
The incident will be investigated by the FBI, OSBI reported.
This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Man with knife shot and killed Saturday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma