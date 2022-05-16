Man shot by police Saturday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma

A man was shot and killed by a police officer Saturday in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, authorities report.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved-shooting Saturday, OSBI reports.

About 5 a.m. police in Sallisaw responded to a report of a man walking west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 64.

A caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle, according to a news release from OSBI.

When an officer tried to talk to the man, the man drew a knife and threatened the officer with the weapon. The officer's name was not released.

The officer drew a weapon and commanded the man drop the knife. The officer fired the weapon and the man was hit. The he man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The incident will be investigated by the FBI, OSBI reported.

