Man shot by police in Shasta County after he threatened six identified by Redding Police

Redding police identified the man they say threatened six people before being shot and wounded by Shasta County Sherrif's deputies in Oak Run on July 5 as Christopher Maddox.Oak Run resident Maddox was booked into Shasta County Jail on July 8 on numerous counts including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping and false imprisonment, authorities said. Before his arrest, authorities said Maddox, 33, was driving toward his home on Mineral School Road when he approached and used a rifle to threatened a couple at a neighboring residence. The 51-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were able to drive away, police said.

Law enforcement arrive at Oak Run Road and Mineral School Road, 25 miles northeast of Redding in Shasta County, after receiving a report a man with a gun is holding as many as three people hostage. The call came in at 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Maddox continued to his home, where he confronted two relatives and two roommates, firing his rifle at a 40-year-old roommate who fled and called authorities, according to information released Tuesday by a law enforcement team including the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Redding Police Department, Anderson Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Shasta County District Attorney Bureau of Investigations.

CHP officials arrived at the residence to find Maddox with a rifle holding three victims against their will, according to the report. Authorities said Maddox received "numerous" commands to surrender, but "refused to drop the rifle" and instead continued to point the rifle at the victims while "acting in an erratic manner."

After a nearly two-hour standoff with deputies, Maddox was shot by a Shasta County Sheriff's deputy and sergeant, according to authorities. Maddox was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the victims were identified or injured, Redding police said in the press release.After being released from the hospital, Maddox was booked into the Shasta County Jail on July 8, where he is being held on $1,025,000 bail, according to the jail's website.The multi-agency team said they have taken over the criminal investigation and will refer a criminal case against Maddox to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

