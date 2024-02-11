Man shot by police in Southeast DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it has identified the man who was shot by police after he pulled out a firearm and appeared to discharge on Feb. 9.

At about 6:20 p.m., police were on patrol in support of Operation THRIVE1, when they identified themselves and tried to talk to a man in a courtyard in the 1400 block of Bangor Street in Southeast.

The man left the scene to a nearby alley.

When officers entered the alley, the man pulled out a gun and appeared to discharge at least one round. The man then pointed the firearm at the officers. The officers then fired back, hitting the man.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Kenneth Coleman, of Southeast, DC. He was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The officers’ body-worn cameras were activated, and body-worn camera footage will be released pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

