Update: Man shot by police suspect in woman's killing at daycare, police said

Police shot a man around 10:30 a.m. Friday near downtown Indianapolis.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East 10th and North Delaware streets after officers were dispatched to investigate a vehicle matching the description of one seen during a shooting hours earlier at a daycare.

Responding officers downtown did not face gunfire, but did find several weapons during their initial investigation at the scene.

Around 10:45 am the scene was still frantic. IMPD patrol cars were swerving into nearby intersections to block vehicles from entering the crime scene. Ambulances weaved around stalled motorists confused about which direction to turn.

The scene calmed by 11:10 a.m., with bystanders watching from nearby sidewalks.

Officers are diverting traffic away from the area. Delaware Street between East 10th and St. Joseph streets remained closed as of 11:20 a.m. Police expect the road to be closed for several hours.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and reported to be awake and breathing.

This shooting comes hours after a woman was shot at killed while dropping children off at a daycare center in the 900 block of North Holmes Avenue. No children were injured in the shooting, which happened about 7:30 a.m.

This article will update.

I just interviewed two people who live at this corner. Neither saw what happened, but they heard several gunshots. They said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. One started recording just after the gunshots ended. — Ryan Martin (@ryanmartin) September 16, 2022

I’m at the corner of 11th and Delaware awaiting updates from IMPD on the reported police shooting. https://t.co/iSsmPiFj65 pic.twitter.com/YZjnqkm0JS — Ryan Martin (@ryanmartin) September 16, 2022

Indianapolis police block the roadway near East 10th and Pennsylvania streets in downtown after officers shot a man Sept. 16, 2022.

Man shot by police suspect in woman's killing at daycare, police said