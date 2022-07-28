Man shot by police in Telshor shooting expected to recover, face charges

LAS CRUCES – A shoplifting suspect shot by police after a lengthy vehicle chase Wednesday evening is expected to recover and face several charges, according to police officials.

The new information comes after a Las Cruces Police Department news conference Thursday afternoon. LCPD Chief Miguel Dominguez led the news conference. Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Peter Bradley and City of Las Cruces Public Information Officer Dan Trujillo also spoke during the meeting.

Dominguez began the news conference by separating an incident earlier Wednesday nearby Frenger Park from the Telshor shooting. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured and police are searching for the shooter in the first shooting.

“It was a busy day for us,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said that the Telshor incident began at the Lowe's Home Improvement on North Main Street. There, employees spotted two men, 25-year-old Myles Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez, whom they believed were shoplifting. During his portion of the presentation, Bradley showed still images of store security footage depicting Luciano and Lopez.

The image shows the men trying to leave the store with an air conditioning unit. In an affidavit, an LCPD detective said the AC unit was worth about $700. Bradley then showed a second image. This one depicts two store workers confronting Luciano and Lopez. It also shows one of the men pointing a gun at the store workers. After the incident, Luciano told detectives the gun was a BB gun.

Store employees told police that Luciano and Lopez then left the area. Police were notified shortly after.

Before long, Dominguez said that officers discovered Luciano and Lopez in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Madrid Street and Sexton Street, near Apodaca Park. Dominguez said the officers attempted to pull the Tahoe over. Instead, a car chase ensued.

Police identified Lopez as the driver and the Luciano as the passenger.

“The suspects fled from the officers, leading them on a lengthy pursuit through residential areas, parking lots, and major thoroughfares with the vehicle fleeing at high rates of speed and driving into oncoming traffic,” he said.

The chase ended near Wing Daddy’s on Telshor when one of the officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the two men. Then, Dominguez said that officers fired “at least one round” before the incident ended. In a video provided to the Sun-News by a witness who recorded part of the shooting, at least a dozen shots can be heard. Another witness at the scene later told the Sun-News she believed the shooting lasted at least one minute.

Dominguez and Bradley would not say if Luciano and Lopez possessed a firearm. They said they were still investigating whether Luciano and Lopez ever fired at them. When asked by a member of the media what prompted police to shoot at Luciano and Lopez, Dominguez said he did not know.

“It’s very early in the investigation,” he said. “We have not interviewed all the witnesses yet.”

Lopez was transported to the hospital after the incident. Dominguez said he is expected to make a full recovery and face several charges upon discharge. Luciano was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center Thursday morning.

Luciano stands charged with three counts of aggravated assault, shoplifting, and conspiracy to commit shoplifting.

Police said three Las Cruces police officers have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

The Doña Ana County Officer Involved Task Force is investigating. The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

