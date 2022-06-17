Man shot by police in Troy accepts plea deal, could get 19 years

Nancy Bowman, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 17—TROY — A Piqua man shot by Troy police in October pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony charges in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Ty Thomas, 38, was originally indicted on two counts of felonious assault of a peace officer and one count of felony failure to comply in the Oct. 7 incident that began outside Hobart Filler Metals on Kings Chapel Drive.

Police responded to a report of a shooter outside the company, which was Thomas' former employer. Police said they found Thomas had fired a gun outside the business and got into his truck and drove away as they arrived.

Police attempted to stop the truck, but Thomas drove south on Kings Chapel Drive, across Main Street and into a residential area. The pursuit ended when Thomas wrecked the truck but then failed to exit the vehicle and was shot by police.

He received hospital treatment and has been jailed since in lieu of $500,000 bail.

During Thursday's hearing, one of the felonious assault charges was dismissed as part of a plea deal. Thomas pleaded guilty to the remaining felonious assault charge and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to remain silent at the sentencing, said Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor.

Thomas could receive up to 19.5 years in prison at sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 1 by Judge Stacy Wall.

A county grand jury declined to indict the three officers involved in the shooting.

