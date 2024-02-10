Man shot by police Wednesday, released from hospital, booked into Larimer County Jail

The man shot and injured by police Wednesday during an incident in a neighborhood west of Colorado State University was released from the hospital Friday and booked into Larimer County Jail.

Police had responded to the area on a report of a man who dropped a handgun near the intersection of West Elizabeth Street and South Shields Street, according to a news release. The man reportedly dropped the gun, picked it up and kept walking.

Police say when they located the man near the intersection of Springfield Drive and Southridge Drive, he was armed and behaving threateningly toward a woman with two small children. Police have said the man knew the woman and children.

In a news release announcing his release from the hospital and subsequent arrest, police said the man was shot by a Fort Collins police officer after he "refused to follower officer commands and walked away with" the women and her children.

The man received first aid at the scene, according to police, then was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. No one else was injured.

Colten Sirio, 32, was booked into Larimer County Jail Friday on multiple accusations, including first- and second-degree kidnapping, related to Wednesday's incident. Sirio was wanted on multiple previous charges at the time of his arrest as well, police said.

As of Friday evening, formal charges connected to Wednesday's incident were not listed in online court records, and he did not have a first appearance listed in the online court docket.

Windsor hotel shooting update: Police were justified in gunfire exchange with shooting suspect at hotel, DA says

The Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the shooting is ongoing. CIRT is a multi-agency response team under the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged with investigating shootings and incidents resulting in serious injury or death when they involve police.

This investigation is being led by Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office asks those who have information about the incident or suspect to contact Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man shot by Fort Collins police booked into Larimer County Jail