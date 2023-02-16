Man Shot By Police While Sleeping In A Parked Vehicle In His Grandmother’s Driveway Now Has To Use Wheelchair, Files Lawsuit

A Black man who fell asleep in his car that was parked in his grandmother’s driveway is now in a wheelchair after Indianapolis police officers shot him multiple times.

Last year, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, things took a turn in Anthony Maclin’s life after he was sleeping in a rental car since his was in the shop according to News One.

His grandmother, Vickie Driver, called the police to ensure her safety after she noticed an unknown car parked in her driveway.

Officers Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley and Alexander Gregory found her 24-year-old grandson sleeping with a gun on his lap when they arrived at the residence. To wake him up, they flickered their flashlights through and tapped on the windows of the vehicle. As he began to regain consciousness and started moving around multiple shots were fired at him.

Driver realized it was her grandson in a different car he was using at the time due to his being in the shop and immediately told the police. And before being taken to Methodist Hospital where he underwent several surgeries to help him fight for his life shared that he slept in his car because he didn’t want to wake his family up.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released edited body camera footage of the moments that led up to the shooting, which has caused Maclin’s family to request for the entire video footage to be shared.

Maclin and his family don’t understand why other techniques weren’t used before the officers involved resorted to using their handguns. He is now suing the city, the police chief and the three officers involved for the excessive force that took place.

His attorney Stephen Wagner talked about the carelessness they displayed in firing at least 30 shots during their encounter in a statement the law firm put out on Feb. 6.

“This police shooting was different than most you see in the news. Anthony is not accused of committing any crime. He was not drunk or high on drugs. While Anthony had a firearm in the car—and a license to carry the firearm—he never reached for the gun. He never had the gun in his hand, and he certainly did not point the gun at officers. In the end, Anthony’s only ‘offense’ was being a young black man in a high-crime neighborhood. This ‘shoot first and ask questions later’ approach to policing is illegal and cannot be tolerated,” Wagner said.