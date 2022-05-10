Man shot in possible road rage incident in Monroe

Detectives are investigating what they say may have been a road rage shooting in Monroe.

The shooting happened on Wagner Road near the intersection of 132nd Street Southeast at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Two men were fighting in the road when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man several times. The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what led up to the gunfire, but said a road rage incident may have happened before the victim was shot, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s condition is not known.