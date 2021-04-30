Man shot in possible road road shooting on I-45 N, deputies say

TechCrunch

Tapping the geothermal energy stored beneath the Earth's surface as a way to generate renewable power is one of the new visions for the future that's captured the attention of environmentalists and oil and gas engineers alike. At least that's what drew the former completion engineer (it's not what it sounds like) Tim Latimer to the industry and to launch Fervo Energy, the Houston-based geothermal tech developer that's picked up funding from none other than Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures (that fund... is so busy) and former eBay executive, Jeff Skoll's Capricorn Investment Group. With the new $28 million cash in hand, Fervo's planning on ramping up its projects, which Latimer said would "bring on hundreds of megawatts of power in the next few years."