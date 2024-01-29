Man shot priest and took his car, then shot grandpa at family party, Florida cops say

A man accused of killing a retired priest, the priest’s sister and his own grandfather was shot to death outside his family’s home by police, Florida police said.

The man was killed in a shootout that injured two officers, police said.

Officers responded to a home after calls about a domestic disturbance at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 and were met by a man outside, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said in a Jan. 29 news conference streamed by WOFL and a Jan. 28 news release.

The man said his nephew, 24-year-old Brandon Kapas, had arrived at a family birthday party and was disruptive, the police chief said, and Kapas’ uncle believed he had weapons in the car and may be armed.

As officers talked to the uncle outside, Kapas came out of the house and an officer walked up to him to speak with him, Augello said.

Kapas refused, and started to walk quickly toward his car, police said.

“The uncle reminded and reiterated to our officers that (Kapas) had an arsenal of weapons inside his vehicle,” Augello said.

Officers confronted Kapas, and when he refused again to comply with their requests, an officer used a Taser on him, the chief said.

Kapas stayed on his feet, and after struggling with an officer, he broke free and started to shoot at the officers, Augello said.

Officers returned fire, and Kapas was shot and killed, the chief said.

Two officers were shot by Kapas, and both are expected to recover, Augello said. One was released from the hospital on Jan. 29, and the other underwent surgery but is recovering.

Sometime between when officers arrived at the home and when Kapas came outside, Augello said Kapas’ grandfather tried to stop him, and Kapas shot and killed his grandfather.

Police searched the car Kapas had arrived in and found a large number of weapons, Augello said.

The Palm Bay police chief said an “arsenal of weapons” was found in Kapas’ car after he was shot and killed by police.

The police chief said it was still unclear what Kapas planned to do with the weapons or what his motivations were, but said “our officers’ actions yesterday prevented something even more tragic and devastating from happening, and potentially what could have been an active shooter type incident and scenario.”

When they checked the car’s registration, they saw it did not belong to Kapas, and officers went to the address associated with the registration to find its owner, Augello said.

There, they found two people dead with gunshot wounds, the chief said.

The Catholic Diocese of Orlando identified, and the police chief confirmed, the two victims as a retired priest and his sister.

“I share with you that Father Robert ‘Bob’ Hoeffner and his sister, Sally, were tragically murdered yesterday,” the Bishop of Orlando, the Most Rev. John Noonan, said in a statement provided to news outlets. “Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility. We will miss his grace-filled presence.”

The priest was part of the St. Joseph Catholic community, the bishop said.

“He was a pillar of the community ... for many, many years before his retirement,” Augello said of Hoeffner.

Augello said it was unclear exactly what relationship Kapas had with the priest, but that the two knew each other.

A possible motive was not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement took over the case since it involved a police shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Palm Bay is about 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

