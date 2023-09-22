Man shot in Providence Thursday night, in stable condition

PROVIDENCE – A man was in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital after he was shot in the head Thursday night, according to Providence police.

Detectives believe the man was shot near Pearl and Friendship streets in the upper South Providence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m., Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said Friday. The man was taken to the hospital, Lapatin said. Providence police are continuing to investigate.

