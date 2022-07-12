Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital, officials say
A man is in the hospital after gun violence in Raleigh.
The shooting happened late Monday night in the 2600 block of Park View Drive.
Memphis Fire officials said they responded to the incident at 10:18 p.m.
The man was rushed to Regional One.
His condition was not released.
No suspect information has been released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
