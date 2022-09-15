Man shot by Reading police wanted in separate shooting, Berks detectives say

Sep. 15—A Reading police officer fired multiple shots through the windshield of a shooting suspect's car in the lot of a Reading convenience store, wounding the driver as he drove the vehicle at officers trying to apprehend him, Berks County detectives said Thursday.

The suspect, Emanuel Padilla Tirado, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen late Wednesday afternoon in the lot at 413 W. Lancaster Ave., detectives said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives said they are in the process of charging Padilla Tirado with aggravated assault in the incident.

Detectives said a female passenger was injured by shards of glass from the shattered windshield.

The county detectives assumed the lead investigative role in accordance with District Attorney John T. Adams' protocol to have an independent agency investigate shootings by law enforcement officers.

According to investigators:

At about 4:45 p.m. members of the Reading police criminal investigation unit saw Padilla Tirado driving a Chevrolet Malibu that was parked at the Wawa convenience store.

Investigators had been searching for Padilla Tirado and were aware there was a felony warrant for his arrest on aggravated assault and related offenses in a shooting Sept. 9 at South 14th Street and Fairview Avenue.

As officers approached the car, Padilla Tirado tried to flee, driving directly at a uniformed patrol officer and striking him with the right front of the vehicle. The officer fired his weapon into the vehicle.

Padilla Tirado was struck by multiple rounds.

A loaded firearm was recovered from Padilla Tirado's waistband. Detectives later determined the gun was previously reported stolen from Sinking Spring.

Tirado Padilla was transported to Reading Hospital, where he was treated. His condition was stable, according to information obtained by detectives.

The front-seat passenger of the defendant's car was treated in Reading Hospital.

No police officers were injured.

Separately, Adams will review the shooting and determine if it was a justified use of deadly force.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the district attorney's office at 610-478-7171.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling 877-373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or via text message using your mobile phone by typing ALERTBERKS along with the tip to 847411.