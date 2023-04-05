Man shot after refusing to race car on Atlanta interstate, police searching for suspect

Atlanta Police are searching for someone who shot a man while driving on the downtown connector at 17th Street, early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m.

APD said the victim was driving on the highway when a driver in another car shot at him because he refused to race his car.

Officials told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that someone in a silver Audi pulled up to the victim who was driving a red Dodge Charger on I-75/I-85. The driver of the Audi attempted to race the victim, but he said no.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the suspect then shot into the victim’s car and sped off.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several highway shootings and road rage incidents. According to the ‘Gun Violence Archive’, there have been more than 100 road rage incidents on Atlanta Highways in just 2023.

Atilla Lewis recalled the moment her son, Marquise Flores, and his best friend were shot and killed in a highway shooting in Atlanta in 2021.

Lewis said her son was here in Atlanta to visit. Both Flores and his friend were on I-285 when the unthinkable happened.

“The car zoomed up on them and shot them up. His friend got shot three times and my son got shot one time,” said Lewis.

Both died from the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He was my everything. He was just the life of the party. He was just my boy,” said Lewis. “It’s been hard. It’s been really hard because I miss him so much.”

Lewis said these highway shootings have to stop.

“This is not right. That you can just go around shooting at people, innocent people, that didn’t do nothing to deserve this,” said Lewis.

Officials are asking anyone with any information on the shooting incident on the downtown connector at 17th Street to contact police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: