Man shot after reportedly exchanging gunfire in Vandalia

May 3—A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Vandalia.

The man called 911 around 9:41 p.m. and reported he was shot while driving a box truck on Interstate 75, according to Vandalia police. He stopped near the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Ave. where both parties reportedly exchanged gunfire.

"I just got in a shootout with somebody that was following me," the caller said. "They shot at my tires. They shot at my truck."

He said the suspect drove off in a silver Jeep, according to dispatch records.

The man was transported Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

An investigation determined the incident started on Interstate 75 near Needmore Road.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Detective Brian Krimm at 937-898-5868.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.