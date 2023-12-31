Man shot by resident after breaking into southwest Atlanta home, police say

A man is in the hospital after officials say he was shot while trying to break into a southwest Atlanta home.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 3:13 a.m. officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Richardson Street SW.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the man was breaking into the home at that location when the homeowner shot him.

Authorities have not said if the homeowner will face charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

