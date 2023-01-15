Man shot at Richland Hills house gathering; suspect is taken into custody, police say

A 30-year-old man was shot once in the chest late Saturday a large gathering of people at a house in Richland Hills, police said.

The man was fired upon about 11:30 p.m. at the house in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive, Richland Hills police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where, police on Sunday said that his condition was stable.

Police said that the suspect was Cody Redmon, 21, whom they found at the scene. He was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.