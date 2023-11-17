Man shot at Riverfront Park, no arrests made

Nov. 16—A man was shot and injured Wednesday night at Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane.

The man walked from the park to the 300 block of West Spokane Falls Boulevard where police officers contacted him shortly before 9 p.m., said Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department.

Briggs said the man sustained one apparent gunshot wound and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made and no other information was available.