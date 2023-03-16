Man shot in a road rage crime on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth, authorities say

A man was shot on Thursday morning on an interstate in south Fort Worth in a crime that was motivated by road rage, police said.

The victim was shot in the leg about 8 a.m. on Interstate 20 near Crowley Road, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. The victim was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, a MedStar spokesperson said.

The possible assailant was driving a black sport utility vehicle, and police did not announce an arrest.

The police spokesperson did not release other information about the circumstances of the shooting.