A man admitted himself to a hospital last night after he was shot in a road rage incident on I-70 on the east side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was eastbound about 9:30 p.m. on I-70 between Alum Creek and James Road when another male in a black SUV pulled up next to him and began driving aggressively.

At one point during the incident, the victim heard a loud pop and felt a burning sensation. He later realized he had been shot and called the police.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment of the minor gunshot wound. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Columbus police made no arrests, according to initial reports.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614)-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614)-461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man shot in road rage incident on I-70 near Berwick