Man shot, robbed in Brooklyn home invasion

A man was shot and robbed in a terrifying Brooklyn home invasion by a ruthless trio of thieves, police said Sunday.

A woman knocked on the 39-year-old victim’s door on Voorhies Ave. near Shore Pkwy. in Sheepshead Bay about 2 p.m. Saturday claiming he owed “monthly dues,” cops said.

When the man opened the door, two men forced their way into the apartment, flashed guns and demanded the victim turn over any valuables.

The victim fought back, prompting one of the robbers to shoot the man in the left leg, cops said.

The robbers zip tied the wounded victim’s wrists and picked through the apartment, stealing a Rolex watch, an iPhone 12 and multiple credit cards totaling $1,600, officials said.

The crooks took off, leaving the man in the apartment.

He was later taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where he is expected to recover.

Police are still searching for the three robbers and released images of the crooks in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.