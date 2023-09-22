Man shot on Rochester porch dies from injuries

A Rochester man shot Tuesday night in northeast Rochester has died from his injuries, marking the city's 43rd homicide of 2023.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester police officers were called to a residence near the corner of North Goodman Street and Diringer Place to investigate a shooting. Responding officers found Derrick Ellis, 48, shot at least once in the upper body, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Ellis was standing on a porch at a residence on Diringer Place when he was shot, Umbrino said. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries Thursday evening, Umbrino said.

Police are investigating what led to the fatal shooting. Although he was a city resident, Ellis did not live on Diringer Place.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Derrick Ellis shot, killed in Rochester NY