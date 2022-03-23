Man shot in Rock Hill after confrontation on residential street, police say

A man was shot Wednesday morning on a Rock Hill residential neighborhood street, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was found shot in the chest on a porch on Cauthen Street after 2 a.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The victim has not been identified. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital. His condition remained unclear Wednesday.

Officers determined the man had been shot in the street nearby after an altercation, Chavis said. The victim was leaving a vehicle when he was shot, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any details about a suspect or the dispute that led to the shooting.

Cauthen Street is east of downtown Rock Hill, south of Dave Lyle Boulevard. There was a large police presence after the shooting and patrol officers and detectives could be seen in the residential area through Wednesday morning.

Check back for updates on this developing story.