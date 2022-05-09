Man shot at Rock Hill gas station on Cherry Road near I-77, police say

A man was shot Saturday afternoon at a Rock Hill gas station, police said.

The victim, 27, was found by officers after 12:30 p.m. on the ground at the Circle K station on Cherry Road with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said. The victim’s name has not been released.

The shooting happened at the store north of Celanese Road and Interstate 77 Exit 82. The area is south of the Catawba River Bridge close to businesses that line both sides of Cherry Road, and south of the entrance to the Riverwalk neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

A suspect in the shooting fled the scene in a gray Nissan sedan, Chavis said. No arrests have been made.

Police have not released a model or license plate number of the vehicle. It remains unclear if police have surveillance video from the shooting outside the gas station/store, Chavis said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated act, and is not believed to be connected to a triple homicide in late April in Rock Hill, Chavis said.