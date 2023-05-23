Man shot in Rock Hill shopping center parking lot. Second public shooting in 2 days

A person was shot late Monday in a shopping center parking lot in Rock Hill. It was the second public space shooting in the city in two days, police said.

The shooting Monday night before 11:30 p.m., which led to a police chase, was in the parking lot at 1807 North Cherry Road, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The area has several businesses. It is across Cherry Road from Cherry Park Elementary School and Sullivan Middle School, and near Cherry Park.

In Monday night’s incident, a 36-year-old man suffered a shoulder wound, according to Chavis and a police department written news release. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Monday shooting led to police chase

Rock Hill officers heard shots in the parking lot of the North Cherry Road business plaza, then tried to apprehend two men who fled in a white car, police said.

Officers tried to stop the car but failed, police said.

The two men abandoned the car and ran on foot on Patriot Parkway, north of the shooting site, police said. K-9 and other officers searched but no arrests were made, according to Chavis and the police statement.

No connection to Sunday parking lot shooting

The Monday incident is not believed to be connected to a shooting Sunday afternoon in a shopping center parking lot at South Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard, Chavis said. In the Sunday incident a single suspect was arrested.

“We have no reason to believe at this time there is any connection or that this was any type of retaliation,” Chavis said Tuesday.