Man shot in Rock Hill, told officers masked men tried to rob him, police say

Rock Hill police are investigating after a man found shot Friday morning reported being attacked by two masked men, officials said.

Officers responded to Piedmont Medical Center after 4 a.m. when called by hospital officials about a gunshot victim, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The victim told officers he was hit in the back by gunfire after two masked men tried to rob him a few hours earlier while he was walking on Summit Street.

The victim told officers he stopped a passerby who provided transportation to the hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries has not been released.

The area where the victim told officers he was shot is near Saluda street, several blocks south of downtown Rock Hill.

No arrests have been made as detectives investigate, Chavis said.

